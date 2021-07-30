Schroder Investment Management Group Has $77.26 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 389,197 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $77,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,001,750. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $120.64.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

