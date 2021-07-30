Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,927,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,685 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.26% of Weyerhaeuser worth $68,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,699,000 after purchasing an additional 889,415 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

