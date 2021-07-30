Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,314 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 69,022 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.26% of Best Buy worth $74,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,787 shares of company stock worth $21,669,787. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

