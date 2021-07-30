Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 91,483 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,483 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of Paychex worth $59,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Paychex by 556.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 214,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 181,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

