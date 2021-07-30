Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

