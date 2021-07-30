Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 448,001 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.