Scotiabank Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.25.

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.58. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.94 and a 1 year high of C$14.93.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

