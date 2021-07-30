Scotiabank Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

POW has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price objective on Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.78.

TSE:POW opened at C$39.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.50 and a 12-month high of C$40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 103.34 and a quick ratio of 87.76.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800001 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

