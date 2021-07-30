SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Short Interest Update

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 191.5% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in SCVX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SCVX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SCVX by 6,963.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in SCVX during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SCVX during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCVX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 12,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,600. SCVX has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

