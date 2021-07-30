Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

NYSE:SEE opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

