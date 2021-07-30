Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NYSE GPK opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 87,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 17.8% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 133,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,252,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 782,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 643,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 25,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

