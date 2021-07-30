Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of PDCE opened at $39.71 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

