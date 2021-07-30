Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tellurian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million.

TELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.