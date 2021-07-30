Secret (SCRT) Price Up 11.6% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $72.30 million and $1.81 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 189,735,900 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

