Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

SES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target (up from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.43.

Shares of SES opened at C$4.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.44. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.21 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

