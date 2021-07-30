SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 662,600 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -80.15 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 291,872 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 194,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,519,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
