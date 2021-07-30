SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 662,600 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -80.15 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SCWX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 291,872 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 194,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,519,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

