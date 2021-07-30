SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.00

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 6100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

SEGXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.