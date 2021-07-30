SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.