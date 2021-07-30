Selective Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

SIGI stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $82.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

