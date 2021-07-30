Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $132.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.31.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

