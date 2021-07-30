ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $638.00.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $586.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $608.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.59. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,627,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.