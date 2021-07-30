ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $662.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $638.00.

NYSE:NOW traded up $8.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $594.61. 8,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The company has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.91, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

