SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 201.9% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.7 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:SGLFF remained flat at $$10.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

