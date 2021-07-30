Shawn Henry Sells 7,682 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,031,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,249,500.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

CRWD stock opened at $260.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.15 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $272.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 37,599 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $5,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

