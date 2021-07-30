Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. 148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,619. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.