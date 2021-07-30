Short Interest in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Grows By 69.9%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the June 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,190,000 after buying an additional 1,182,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% in the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth about $16,910,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $21.98 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

