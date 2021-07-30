Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Grows By 309.8%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a growth of 309.8% from the June 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AOD stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 35,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 62.3% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 65,050 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $297,000.

