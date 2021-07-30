Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Expands By 92.8%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambow Education during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambow Education in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambow Education in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambow Education by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ambow Education has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

