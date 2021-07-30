Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Grows By 234.4%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, an increase of 234.4% from the June 30th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.80. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

