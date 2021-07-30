Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Drops By 40.8%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BBAJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. raised Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74.

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

