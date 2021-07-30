Short Interest in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Expands By 94.2%

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the June 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bank of Commerce stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.20. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $226.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 28.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOCH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 30.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 82,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 438,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

