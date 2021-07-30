Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Grows By 280.8%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 280.8% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Bel Fuse worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

