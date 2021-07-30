Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Declines By 36.1%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brambles stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.99. Brambles has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.08.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

