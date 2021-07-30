Short Interest in Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Grows By 66.1%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,221,300 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the June 30th total of 735,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on DDAIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DDAIF traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,309. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Daimler has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $98.00.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.