Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Grows By 222.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 222.1% from the June 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FEMS opened at $44.66 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $32.36 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25.

