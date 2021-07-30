Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Rises By 173.9%

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, an increase of 173.9% from the June 30th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HBGRF remained flat at $$1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

