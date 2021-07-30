Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Rises By 173.9%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, an increase of 173.9% from the June 30th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HBGRF remained flat at $$1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

