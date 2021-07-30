Short Interest in IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Decreases By 84.1%

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the June 30th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IFAN stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. 3,216,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,444,612. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. IFAN Financial has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

About IFAN Financial

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

