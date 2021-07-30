Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Decreases By 33.4%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the June 30th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

HPF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,758. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 48.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

