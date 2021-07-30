Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Expands By 400.0%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:KWHIY opened at $8.23 on Friday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

