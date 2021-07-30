Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Decreases By 68.5%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Kesko Oyj stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614. Kesko Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.86.
About Kesko Oyj
Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.