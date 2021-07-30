Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Decreases By 68.5%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Kesko Oyj stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614. Kesko Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.86.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

