Short Interest in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Expands By 79.4%

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lake Shore Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSBK opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.63. Lake Shore Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Lake Shore Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Servings Bank. It offers personal services such as checking, savings, lending, banking, debit card, e-services, and online banking; and business services including deposit products, commercial loans, and business e-statements.

