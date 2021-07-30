Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Decreases By 67.8%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the June 30th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.50.

OTCMKTS LVMUY traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.39. The company had a trading volume of 99,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,834. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $85.67 and a fifty-two week high of $165.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.13. The company has a market cap of $404.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.88.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

