Short Interest in Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Declines By 80.0%

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MNSF remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Mansfelder Metals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Mansfelder Metals
