Short Interest in Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Declines By 80.0%

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MNSF remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Mansfelder Metals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Mansfelder Metals

Mansfelder Metals, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of aluminum products. The company's products include aluminum sheets, foils, strips, and blanks for use by industrial and commercial fabricators of aluminum products. It also produces aluminum foil for food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and technical applications.

