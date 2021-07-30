Short Interest in nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Decreases By 90.5%

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 41,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,276. nDivision has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74.

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

