Short Interest in Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Decreases By 77.1%

Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OCLG remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,825,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,842,127. Oncologix Tech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
About Oncologix Tech
