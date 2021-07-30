Short Interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Declines By 41.1%

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,000 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 873,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orphazyme A/S has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The stock has a market cap of $168.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORPH shares. Cowen downgraded Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

