Short Interest in Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Drops By 81.0%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OXBDF traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -187.30 and a beta of 1.12. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on OXBDF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

