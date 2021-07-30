Short Interest in PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Decreases By 50.0%

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PZRXQ remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,806. PhaseRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

About PhaseRx

PhaseRx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a portfolio of products for the treatment of inherited enzyme deficiencies in the liver using intracellular enzyme replacement therapy. The company develops its products based on its proprietary Hybrid mRNA technology platform, which allows the synthesis of missing enzyme inside the cell.

