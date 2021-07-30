Short Interest in Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Drops By 90.9%

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRZM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,777. Prism Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.
Prism Technologies Group Company Profile
