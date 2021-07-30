Short Interest in Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Drops By 90.9%

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRZM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,777. Prism Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.

Prism Technologies Group Company Profile

Prism Technologies Group, Inc licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc in September 2015.

