Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Declines By 69.2%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the June 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SING stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.39. 142,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53. SinglePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

